Suspect wanted for armed kidnapping in Northeast DC

A suspect is wanted on armed kidnapping charges after an incident in Northeast D.C. on Friday.

DC Police say the victims were seated inside their car in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road NE on Friday, April 28 around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect got in the car through the rear passenger door and demanded that the victims drive.

The victims complied and drove the suspect around until the suspect exited the car and fled the scene. The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.