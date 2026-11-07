Arlington man arrested accused of firing gun in public across North Arlington

The Brief Eric Schaefer was arrested on Nov. 7. Schaefer is accused of firing a weapon in at least four locations in North Arlington overnight. Police say no one was injured in any of the shootings.



An Arlington man was arrested on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun in public overnight, according to police.

Overnight shootings in Arlington

What we know:

Eric Schaefer, 39, was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with three counts of reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of discharging a firearm in public, according to Arlington County Police.

The backstory:

The shootings were first reported shortly before midnight Friday night in North Arlington.

Officers were first called out to the area of Military Road and 31st Street N. After officers got there, they received reports of shootings in three other areas across North Arlington, including along 15th Street North, N. Quebec Street and N. Vermont Street.

Police recovered evidence of shootings at each location, though no one was hurt. Schaefer was arrested after a traffic stop on Saturday.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the shootings were isolated incidents, and related to an "ongoing dispute" between Schaefer and someone he knows.

Officials are still investigating the shootings and asked anyone with information to contact them at 703-228-4180.