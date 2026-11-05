Bystander shot at DC Target speaks out from hospital as police share new video of suspect

The Brief A bystander who was shot in a Northeast D.C. Target spoke out from his hospital bed after more than 40 days. The shooting occurred after the suspect allegedly stole items and grabbed an armed officer's weapon. The bystander is set to be discharged from the hospital Friday and is hoping to return to his job as a bus driver.



A bystander who was shot inside a Northeast Washington, D.C., Target store is speaking out from his hospital bed as police share new surveillance footage of the suspect.

What we know:

Rodney Lyde has spent more than 40 days hospitalized following the shooting, which occurred on Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Target located in the 1500 block of New York Avenue Northeast.

"I’ve been dealing with a lot of anxiety; thoughts of recovery and things have been kind of rough. Just trying to get back on my feet," Lyde said in an exclusive interview from his hospital bed.

According to D.C. police, the incident unfolded near the front entrance of the store after the suspect allegedly stole iPads, headphones and clothing. As the suspect attempted to leave, two store employees — including an armed special police officer — confronted him.

READ MORE | Suspect accused of pepper-spraying officer, shooting bystander after theft in NE DC

A physical struggle ensued, during which police say the suspect assaulted the workers and used pepper spray on them. The suspect then grabbed the armed officer's service weapon and fired a single round, striking Lyde, who was standing nearby.

The officer managed to regain control of the firearm before the suspect fled the scene on a scooter. Both Lyde and the injured officer were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, while the second employee was unharmed.

Newly released surveillance video captures the suspect walking a scooter around the store while wearing eyeglasses, a backpack and an orange-and-black jacket with reflective stripes, resembling a crossing guard.

Lyde, who has retained legal representation from the law firm Jackson and Associates, is scheduled to be released from the hospital Friday. He hopes to eventually return to his job as a bus driver.

Regarding the search for the suspect, Lyde said, "I want them to come forward and let them know that the individual that did this heinous crime towards me."

"They say, if you do the crime, you gotta do the time. That’s it," he added.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Anyone who recognizes the individual is urged to contact police.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Suspect in D.C. Target Shooting - 1500 block of New York Avenue Northeast.