Driver charged with DUI had open bottle of tequila during crash into government SUV, MPD says
WASHINGTON - A driver was arrested Friday after crashing into a government SUV in NoMa. Police said she had an open bottle of tequila in the car.
What we know:
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday, at the intersection of 1st Street NE and K Street NE.
According to MPD officials, the driver of a Kia crashed into the government SUV after she drove through a traffic light.
Officers reported that she "appeared to be under the influence [of] some kind of drug," according to the police report.
When officers looked inside her car, they said they found an open bottle of tequila on the floor. Police arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of an open container.
Dig deeper:
Three people in the government SUV were treated for minor injuries at the crash scene, police said. The Kia driver was taken to a local hospital.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the driver who was arrested.
The Source: Information in this story is from a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.