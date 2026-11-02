The Brief A man died after being stabbed early Monday morning in Montgomery County. Police responded to the 11300 block of Elkin Street following reports of a stabbing. No suspects are in custody, and authorities have not determined a motive.



A man died after being stabbed early Monday morning in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Police responded around 12:04 a.m. to the 11300 block of Elkin Street following reports of a stabbing.

Officers located a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody, and authorities have not determined a motive.

The investigation is continuing.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police investigate deadly stabbing on Elkin Street in Montgomery County