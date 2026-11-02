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Police investigate deadly stabbing on Elkin Street in Montgomery County

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated November 2, 2026 8:03 AM EST Published November 2, 2026 7:54 AM EST
Police investigate fatal stabbing in Wheaton
Police investigate fatal stabbing in Wheaton

Police investigate fatal stabbing in Wheaton

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight on Elkin Street.

The Brief

    • A man died after being stabbed early Monday morning in Montgomery County.
    • Police responded to the 11300 block of Elkin Street following reports of a stabbing.
    • No suspects are in custody, and authorities have not determined a motive.

WHEATON, Md. - A man died after being stabbed early Monday morning in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Police responded around 12:04 a.m. to the 11300 block of Elkin Street following reports of a stabbing.

Officers located a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody, and authorities have not determined a motive.

The investigation is continuing.

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Police investigate deadly stabbing on Elkin Street in Montgomery County

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Police Department.

NewsMaryland CrimeMontgomery CountyWheaton-Glenmont