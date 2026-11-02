Police investigate deadly stabbing on Elkin Street in Montgomery County
WHEATON, Md. - A man died after being stabbed early Monday morning in Montgomery County, authorities said.
Police responded around 12:04 a.m. to the 11300 block of Elkin Street following reports of a stabbing.
Officers located a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries.
No suspects are in custody, and authorities have not determined a motive.
The investigation is continuing.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Police investigate deadly stabbing on Elkin Street in Montgomery County
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Police Department.