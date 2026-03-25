Suspect wanted after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl in Manassas

The Brief A man is accused of exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl in Manassas. The suspect is described as a Black man, between 30 and 40 years old. Police say he was dressed in all-black clothing with a black balaclava.



Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl in Manassas on Tuesday.

What we know:

Police say the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on March 24 in the area of Rhode Island Drive near Packard Drive in Manassas.

According to police, the girl was walking along a path in the area when the suspect, who she did not know, exposed himself to her before fleeing.

There was no physical contact between the two.

The details:

The suspect is described as a Black man, somewhere between 30 and 40 years old, dressed in all-black clothing with a black balaclava.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

