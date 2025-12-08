Suspect wanted after using hammer to attack man inside building, DC police say

article

The Brief Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect accused of attacking a man with a hammer. The assault happened in Northwest D.C. last month. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.



D.C. police are searching for a man accused of attacking a victim with a hammer in Northwest D.C. last month.

What we know:

Police say the incident occurred in the 1400 block of Newton Street, NW, around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the victim inside of a building — hammer in hand.

The suspect then brandished a hammer, violently assaulted the victim and then fled the scene.

What we don't know:

The reason for the attack isn't clear at this time.

Police have not said if the suspect and victim were known to each other, or why they were in the building together.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has knowledge of this incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

MPS is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

