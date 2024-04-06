Suspect wanted after man stabbed to death in Northwest DC apartment, police say

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing in Northwest D.C.

Police say at 11:21 p.m. on Friday, April 5, officers responded to the 1300 block of Peabody Street, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious person inside of an apartment.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male inside the residence with stab wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and after finding no signs of life, the man was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released pending next of kin notification and police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.