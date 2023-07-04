Suspect wanted after hitting DC police officer with car following robbery

article

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking a woman accused of hitting an officer with her car while fleeing the scene of a robbery.

Detectives say at 10:10 a.m. on July 4, the suspect stole merchandise from a store in the 2000 block of 8th Street, NW. An employee alerted a reserve MPD officer who was in the area but when the officer tried to stop the suspect, she hit the officer with her car and sped off.

The reserve officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



The suspect was last seen in a black Nissan Versa with an unknown Texas tag. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.