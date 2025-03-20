Suspect wanted after attempting to rob DC liquor store at gunpoint

A D.C. liquor store is on alert after two crimes happened inside within hours, police say.

The store is in the 1700 block of U Street, Northwest, and police say one of the incidents involved Don Julio tequila and a gun.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 showed the suspect walk into the Virginia Market, dressed in a mask, a black Marvel hooded sweatshirt and a dark coat, around 3:30 p.m. about three weeks ago.

He moves to the register and leans over, eventually stretching and allegedly stealing three mini-bottles of Don Julio and walking out.

Later on that day, police say surveillance cameras capturing the suspect returned, asking for more Don Julio. The cashier says ‘no’ because he recognizes the previous alleged theft but this time, the suspect also demands money and pulls out a silver gun.

The cashier refuses to hand over money and that’s when police say the suspect got frustrated, threw a bucket of small liquor bottles and got away.

The employee who was in the store at the time of the incidents did not want to speak with FOX 5, just saying they hope police find the suspect.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.