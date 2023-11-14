Surveillance video shows the man accused of stealing a police cruiser from the University of the District of Columbia, and apparently, he had some errands to run.

On Friday, Nov. 10, around 3:45 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received a call reporting the gray 2020 Ford Explorer stolen.

Later on that night, the department said the car had been located, but the person who took it was nowhere to be found.

Photo via D.C. police video

As the search continues for that suspect, detectives have released a surveillance video showing the police cruiser stopping at what appears to be a Lowe's Home Improvement store.

The man can be seen on camera grabbing detergent and pushing around a cart filled with paper towels.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Suspect uses stolen UDC police car to go shopping. Photo via D.C. police video

Investigators hope that by making the footage public, someone will come forward and identify the suspect.

Check out the video below: