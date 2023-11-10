Stolen university of DC police cruiser recovered; Suspect still at large

A stolen SUV that belongs to police at the University of the District of Columbia has been recovered.

D.C. police announced Friday night that the grey 2020 Ford Explorer was located after someone stole it from the campus around 3:45 a.m.

Although the vehicle was found, D.C. police did not mention whether they had arrested the suspect who took it.

They released a surveillance photo of a man who they believe committed the crime.

