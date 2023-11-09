Woman stole DC Fire and EMS ambulance while first responders treated patient, police say

A suspect was arrested after going for a joyride in a stolen D.C. Fire and EMS ambulance Wednesday, police say.

According to a police report, the ambulance, Engine 32, was taken just after 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 after first responders were called to the 3600 block of 22nd Street, Southeast.

Police say while the EMS workers were caring for a patient, the suspect jumped into the ambulance and drove off toward Savannah Street, Southeast.

Police put out a lookout for the ambulance and the MPD helicopter was requested to help with the search. The ambulance was spotted from the helicopter and operators were able to guide police to where the suspect was.

The suspect came to a complete stop in front of 2202 Savannah St, Southeast, where they jumped and tried to flee police but was quickly taken into custody.

Police say 46-year-old Francine Hilton has been charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.

D.C. Fire and EMS said their first responders stayed at the scene they were initially called to and treated the patient until they were safely transported to the hospital.