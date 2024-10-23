Suspect steals property from school classroom in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a burglary at a school in Southeast, D.C.
According to police, a man entered Achievement Preparatory Academy in the 900 block of Wahler Place, on Friday, September 27, around 4:00 a.m. . Police say the suspect stole property from a classroom and then fled the scene.
Surveillance video captured the suspect and police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating the suspect.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.