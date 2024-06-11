Suspect steals over $3800 from multiple CVS stores in DC, targets Red Bull
WASHINGTON - A man has been arrested in D.C. for stealing over $3800 of merchandise from Northwest CVS locations, mostly consisting of Red Bull.
The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Darryl Lamond Quander. Quander has been charged with 19 counts of second-degree theft.
CVS thefts in DC
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, he stole items from a number of CVS locations in D.C., with Red Bull being the most frequently stolen item. The full list of retail thefts from various CVS stores across the District below:
- On February 26, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $413 of Red Bull
- On February 27, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $57.45 of Red Bull
- On March 2, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $140.00 of Red Bull
- On March 4, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $150 of Red Bull
- On March 5, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $123 of Red Bull
- On March 13, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $100 of Red Bull
- On March 21, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $215 of Red Bull
- On March 24, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $276 of Red Bull and various items
- On April 3, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $540 of assorted merchandise
- On April 3, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $162 of Red Bull
- On April 4, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $166 of Red Bull
- On April 7, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $273 of Starbucks products and Red Bull
- On April 9, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $144 of Red Bull
- On April 13, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing an undetermined amount of Red Bull and dog food
- On April 21, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1100 Block of Vermont Ave, Northwest, for stealing $99.76 of Red Bull
- On April 22, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 Block of 16th, Northwest, for stealing $288 of household goods and shampoo
- On April 24, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 Block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $258 of Red Bull
- On April 29, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 Block of 16th, Northwest, for stealing $336 of body wash and shampoo