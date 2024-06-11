Suspect steals over $3800 from multiple CVS stores in DC, targets Red Bull

A man has been arrested in D.C. for stealing over $3800 of merchandise from Northwest CVS locations, mostly consisting of Red Bull.

The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Darryl Lamond Quander. Quander has been charged with 19 counts of second-degree theft.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CVS thefts in DC

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, he stole items from a number of CVS locations in D.C., with Red Bull being the most frequently stolen item. The full list of retail thefts from various CVS stores across the District below: