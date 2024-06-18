Suspect steals over $1,000,000 worth of construction equipment in Maryland

A man has been arrested after an estimated one million dollars in stolen equipment was found on his property in Oxon Hill.



The suspect is 38-year-old Brandyn Green.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Prince George's County Police Department executed a search warrant at Green’s property in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road on June 13. Investigators searched the property and located 13 stolen skid steers, two excavators, numerous trailers, and building equipment.



Detectives have identified several of the theft victims and returned their property to them.



Green is currently charged with a $100,000 plus theft scheme and multiple felony theft charges. Police say additional charges are likely. He has also been charged with multiple counts of auto theft.