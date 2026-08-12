Police in Manassas are searching for a man they say pointed a cellphone under a bathroom stall at an 18‑year‑old woman inside a hotel restroom, a disturbing incident in which the victim confronted him and snapped his photo before he fled.

The Brief Police are searching for a man they say pointed a cellphone under a bathroom stall. The victim confronted the suspect, took a photo, and he fled through a side door. Investigators say the same man was seen near the women’s restroom on July 28.



Officers responded to the Tempo by Hilton Hotel on Discovery Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on August 10 after receiving a report of a suspicious person. Investigators say the victim was using the restroom when she saw a phone appear under the stall.

What we know:

She exited and confronted an unknown man and was able to take a photo of the suspect before he fled through a side door.

Officers searched the property and surrounding area but did not locate him. The woman provided the photo she took to police.

Investigators say the same man is believed to have been on the hotel premises on July 28 and was seen near the women’s restroom. Officers responded then as well but did not find him, and no filming incidents were reported at that time.

The suspect is described as a Black male, late teens to early 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 to 200 pounds, with short black hair and a clean‑shaven face. He was last seen wearing a black T‑shirt with a blue and yellow graphic, khaki shorts, black ankle socks, and gray and white Nike shoes.

No injuries or physical contact were reported.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or knows someone matching the description to contact Prince William police.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Suspect sought after unlawful filming reported in Manassas hotel bathroom, police say