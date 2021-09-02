Suspect sought after ‘sexually explicit behavior’ at libraries: Loudoun County cops

article

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office is looking for a man after he allegedly engaged in "sexually explicit behavior" at a local library.

According to investigators, the man was seen "simulating a sexual act" on Aug. 16 before leaving the Brambleton Library.

The same suspect also allegedly "exhibited inappropriate behavior" while sitting next to a female victim at the Ashburn Library on Aug. 23.

Deputies say the man is a Black male with long dreadlocks.

He was seen driving a black sedan – possibly a Chrysler 200 – with temporary tags.

If you can identify the man, or if you can help investigators find him, call (703) 777-1021.

