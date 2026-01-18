Suspect shot by police after driving toward officer outside DC nightclub: MPD

article

A dispute at a nightclub in Northeast DC this weekend ended with an officer-involved shooting and a suspect in police custody.

What we know:

Police say the suspect threatened security over an entrance fee at a nightclub on the 1800 block of New York Avenue, stating they would return with a firearm before driving off around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When Metropolitan police arrived at the scene, the suspect returned and drove toward the entrance of the club, fleeing the scene as officers shouted commands to exit the vehicle.

A short time later, the suspect returned for a second time, first driving towards pedestrians at the club entrance, then reversing in the direction of an officer.

Police say that's when another officer discharged their service weapon multiple times.

The suspect drove off, and was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after crashing on the 3400 block of New York Avenue.

What we don't know:

The condition of the suspect is unknown, but police say the suspect was found conscious and breathing and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have also yet to release the identity of the suspect.

What's next:

The suspect was charged with felony assault on a police officer, but additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.