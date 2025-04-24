Suspect shot, killed in Fairfax County officer-involved shooting identified

The Brief Suspect identified in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia. According to officers, 36-year-old Jamal Wali of Fairfax was argumentative and refused to obey the commands of officers during a traffic stop.



A suspect who was shot and killed in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County has been identified.

What we know:

According to officers, 36-year-old Jamal Wali of Fairfax was argumentative and refused to obey the commands of officers during a traffic stop. Officers say backup was called and once on scene, Wali reached for a firearm and shot two officers.

A third officer discharged his weapon, striking Wali four times. A photo of the firearm used by Wali was recovered and is pictured below:

The backstory:

According to officials, as the two officers ordered the suspect to surrender his weapon, the suspect "leaned back" in his car and started shooting at the two officers.

Once that happened, a third officer who had arrived to assist, opened fire on the Wali, killing him at the scene.

The two officers were taken a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries — they were hit in the upper arms and elbows. They are expected to be ok.

The three officers involved in the incident are described as FCPD veterans with 19 years, 18 years and three years of experience. Police did not detail which officers corresponded to those service dates.

Majestic Lane was closed between Rt. 50 and Meadow Hill Lane for hours and drivers were advised to use alternative routes.