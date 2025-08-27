Suspect places 'improvised incendiary' devices outside of Prince George's fire station

The Brief The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating multiple "improvised incendiary" devices found at Fire Station 805 in Capitol Heights. The incident is being investigated in a joint effort with the Prince George's County Office of the Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). A combined reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information that leads to the suspect's arrest and indictment.



What we know:

The Prince George's Police Department is investigating multiple incidents in collaboration with the Prince George's County Fire Marshal and the ATF. The investigation was initiated when a device was discovered at Fire Station 805 in Capitol Heights.

According to PGPD, an improvised incendiary device was found at Fire Station 805 on Central Avenue on the morning of August 13, 2025, around 8 a.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for at least three separate incidents at the firehouse. In one instance, a device was placed near an American flag at the front of the station, and in another, a device was left in a mailbox, sources told FOX 5.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect, described as a man wearing a black shirt, black striped pants, and a blue and white varsity-style jacket. The Prince George's County Police Department has released photos and videos of the suspect in an effort to identify the individual.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Solvers, with an additional $5,000 from the ATF, for information leading to the suspect's arrest and indictment. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Solvers.