Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in Silver Spring teen rape case is in US illegally: ICE

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Hyattsville man rapes teen, woman days apart at same park

FOX 5 is digging for answers after a Maryland man reportedly attacked and raped a teenager and a woman in the same park, just days apart in unrelated cases. In the most recent case, the defendant is accused of raping a young woman while threatening her with a machete in Silver Spring. The accused rapist appeared in court today in Rockville. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest.

WASHINGTON - The suspect accused of raping a 15-year-old girl on a Silver Spring trail is in the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

Jose Roberto Hernandez-Espinal, 20, was arrested and charged with raping a 15-year-old girl and robbing her friend Tuesday at Burnt Mills East Special Park. 

Court documents revealed Hernandez-Espinal walked up to a woman and her friend who was having lunch in the park, threatened them with a machete and demanded their phones. Then, police said he pointed the machete at one of the woman’s backs, walked her to a secluded part of the trail, raped her, stole her jewelry then ran away.

According to an ICE spokesperson, Hernandez-Espinal is a national of El Salvador and unlawfully entered the U.S. in May 2013. 

Related

Alleged Silver Spring trail rapist linked to sex assault in Prince George's County
article

Alleged Silver Spring trail rapist linked to sex assault in Prince George's County

Investigators believe the suspect accused of raping a woman, and robbing her and a friend Tuesday on a Silver Spring trail is linked to another rape at the same park, a few days prior. 