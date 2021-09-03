Suspect in DC bank robbery handed teller note, but failed to walk away with cash: cops

article

D.C. police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking for a would-be bank robber who handed a teller a note demanding cash, but walked away without anything.

The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera around the time of the incident on Thursday at Citibank in the 1000 block Brentwood Avenue, Northeast.

Police did not say why the suspect failed to obtain any cash.

If you can identify the suspect, or help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099 or submit a tip by messaging 50411.

Police are offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.