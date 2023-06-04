Suspect in Custody After Shootings in Hyattsville

Hyattsville police have apprehended a suspect following a series of violent events that unfolded on Saturday. Investigations are currently underway at two separate locations involved in the incidents. The Maryland-National Capital Park Police Prince George's County Division is handling the case at Driskell Park, while the Hyattsville Police Department is responsible for the investigation at the intersection of 36th Avenue and Farragut Street.

Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that around 4:50 pm, the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle, which was previously involved in a carjacking, in the 3900 block of Hamilton Street in Hyattsville. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and then attempted another carjacking in the parking lot at Driskell Park. The victim of the carjacking was shot by the suspect, who subsequently fled to the area of 36th Avenue and Farragut Street and made yet another carjacking attempt. However a struggle ensued between the suspect and the victims, resulting in injuries to all parties involved. Hyattsville police officers took the suspect into custody.

All individuals, including the suspect, were transported to local hospitals for medical attention. The victim from the incident at 36th Avenue and Farragut Street and the suspect are currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim from the carjacking incident at Driskell Park sustained severe injuries but is reported to be in stable condition.

Upon their release from the hospital, Hyattsville Police Detectives will proceed with the arrest and charging of the suspect related to the events at 36th Avenue and Farragut Street. Simultaneously, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police Prince George's County Division will pursue charges for the events surrounding the incident at Driskell Park.

The investigations are ongoing.