Suspect identified in DC Days Inn hotel shooting that left 1 woman dead, 4 others injured: police

Authorities are asking for help locating a man they say is a suspect in a shooting at a hotel in Northwest D.C. that left a woman dead and four others injured.

Police say 18 year-old Gerald Thomas of Temple Hills faces second degree murder charges and is wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with the shooting.

Gerald Thomas (DC Police)

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 27 at the Days Inn in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Officials say 20 year-old Dasha Cleary of Waldorf was killed in the shooting. Police say two other women were hospitalized for life-threatening injuries and two men took themselves to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or to use the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.