Suspect enters convenience store for restroom, pulls out knife during robbery in Bethesda

Montgomery County police are investigating an armed robbery of a Shell gas station in Bethesda.

Police responded to the 10200 block of Westlake Drive on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, around 11:33 p.m. in response to the report of an armed robbery.

According to police, the male suspect entered the convenience store to use the restroom. A short time later, the suspect approached the employee who was working behind the counter and displayed a knife. The suspect then grabbed merchandise from behind the counter, placed it inside his backpack and left the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 26- years-old, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with a medium build and goatee, wearing a black and camouflage cap, a black t-shirt, black pants, black tennis shoes and carrying a black and camouflage backpack.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.