Suspect cuts officer with knife during an armed robbery at Safeway in Montgomery County

Montgomery County police continue to investigate an armed robbery at a Safeway store that left a loss prevention officer suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects have been identified as 31-year-old William Fernando Calix of New Carrolton and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Gonzalez of Hyattsville.

Police say the incident occurred at the Safeway store in the 10500 block of Connecticut Avenue. Officers responded to the location on Tuesday, January 30, at approximately 1:06 p.m., to a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, Calix and Gonzalez entered the Safeway and attempted to steal merchandise. When a loss prevention officer confronted the suspects and attempted to take back the merchandise, Calix displayed a knife and cut the loss prevention officer on the chest. Calix and Gonzalez then stole merchandise and walked out of the store.



Officers allocated the two suspects in the 3300 block of University Blvd. West and recovered the stolen merchandise.



The loss prevention officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Calix was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with theft and first-degree assault. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond.