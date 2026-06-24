Suspect in custody after Fairfax County attempted abduction and indecent exposure incidents

Detectives have taken a suspect into custody in connection with attempted abduction and indecent exposure incidents reported in Fairfax County.

The incidents occurred June 21 in Wakefield Park on Braddock Road in Annandale. Police say a woman reported that a man exposed his genitals as she walked on the trail. She described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet 6, with a medium build, wearing a white shirt, dark pants and a baseball hat.

What we know:

While officers were responding to the indecent exposure call, another report came in for an attempted abduction in the same park. In that case, a woman riding her bicycle told police a man stepped in front of her, causing her to swerve and dismount. She said the man tried to pull her into the woods before she pushed him and fled. The suspect chased her briefly before running off. Officers searched the area but did not locate him. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Detectives believed the same man was involved in both incidents and released a composite sketch of the suspect.

On Wednesday, officials announced that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS (866‑411‑8477).