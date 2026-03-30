Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in Bailey’s Crossroads
BAILEY’S CROSSROADS, Va. - A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing on Sunday night in Bailey’s Crossroads.
What we know:
Fairfax County police responded to the 6000 block of Bellview Drive around 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing and found an adult man inside an apartment with upper‑body trauma. He was taken to a hospital with life‑threatening injuries and later died.
Detectives say the victim and suspect knew each other. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS.
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Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in Bailey’s Crossroads
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Police Department.