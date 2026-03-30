The Brief A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Bailey’s Crossroads. Police found a man with upper‑body trauma who later died at the hospital. Detectives say the victim and suspect knew each other, with no threat to the community.



A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing on Sunday night in Bailey’s Crossroads.

What we know:

Fairfax County police responded to the 6000 block of Bellview Drive around 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing and found an adult man inside an apartment with upper‑body trauma. He was taken to a hospital with life‑threatening injuries and later died.

Detectives say the victim and suspect knew each other. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in Bailey’s Crossroads