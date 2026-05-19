Suspect charged with stabbing HS senior to death outside his apartment

The Brief Prince George's County Police arrested Anforne Golden on Monday, May 16. Golden has been charged with murdering 17-year-old Amari Clarke on May 8. Police said Golden attacked another victim and Clarke, before stabbing and killing Clarke.



Prince George's County police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death outside his apartment earlier this month.

What we know:

Anforne Golden was arrested on May 16, in connection with the killing of Amari Clarke on May 8, officials announced.

Anforne Golden

The backstory:

Shortly after noon that day, police were called out to an apartment complex on St. Barbabas Road. When they got there, they found Clarke stabbed in the neck. Paramedics took Clarke to the hospital, where he later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: HS senior stabbed to death outside of Prince George's County home: Police search for killer

Dig deeper:

According to arrest records, Golden approached Clarke and another victim that day, "choking" the second person from behind before moving to attack Clarke. The other victim ran to get help, police said, but when they came back, they found Clarke had been stabbed. Officials said Golden took Clarke's Jordans and his iPhone before walking off.

Officials said Golden knew Clarke and the second victim, and that the two allegedly owed Golden money. Investigators identified Golden as the suspect using surveillance footage from the apartments, cell phone records and witness statements.

What's next:

Golden has been charged with first and second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

The Prince George's County Police Department is still investigating and asked anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 301-516-2512.