Teen stabbed to death behind building in Prince George's County

The Brief A teen boy was stabbed to death behind a building in Prince George's County on Friday. The attack happened around 12:30 p.m. on St. Barnabas Road in Hillcrest Heights. Police are working to identify a suspect and a motive for the attack.



A teenage boy was stabbed to death in Prince George's County Friday evening, and police are searching for the attacker.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 12:30 p.m. on St. Barnabas Road in Hillcrest Heights.

The Prince George's County Police department said they found the victim behind a building. Paramedics took the teen to the hospital, where he later died.

What they're saying:

A witness told FOX 5 that she saw one man attacking the teen while he was on the ground.

"He was down on one knee, and he had his fist and he was just beating him real fast, and just punching and punching and punching real fast," the woman said. She said there was another person nearby, screaming for the attacker to stop.

What we don't know:

Police don't yet have a description of a suspect, and said they are working to determine a motive for the stabbing. The witness told FOX 5 that she believed the attacker was an adult man wearing a yellow shirt.