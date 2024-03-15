Suspect charged in January triple stabbing at DC bar

A man is facing assault charges in connection to a triple stabbing at Sound Bar on 9 Street in Northwest.

31-year-old Tavonte Graham Peeka is accused of stabbing three men in January after an alleged argument inside a bathroom.

Peeka was arrested Thursday and is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Back in January, FOX 5 spoke with the general manager of Sound Bar. At the time, he said he was disappointed, and that the lounge had never had a violent incident like this.