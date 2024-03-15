Expand / Collapse search

Suspect charged in January triple stabbing at DC bar

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A man is facing assault charges in connection to a triple stabbing at Sound Bar on 9 Street in Northwest.

31-year-old Tavonte Graham Peeka is accused of stabbing three men in January after an alleged argument inside a bathroom.

Featured

DC bar where 3 people were stabbed must face hearing with Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Board
article

DC bar where 3 people were stabbed must face hearing with Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Board

 

Peeka was arrested Thursday and is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Back in January, FOX 5 spoke with the general manager of Sound Bar. At the time, he said he was disappointed, and that the lounge had never had a violent incident like this.

DC bar shutting down after triple stabbing

The future of a Northwest D.C. bar is in question after three people were stabbed there overnight Monday. It’s closed for now, and it’s not yet clear exactly when the doors will reopen. FOX 5's Lili Zheng has the latest details.