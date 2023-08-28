Suspect charged in Frederick County shooting that left 19-year-old woman dead

A man has been arrested and charged after a shooting left a 19-year-old girl dead.

The Frederick Police Department has identified the woman killed in the Aug. 23 shooting as Kagina Marie Brown, age 19, of Pennsylvania.

According to detectives, Brown was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 11:50 p.m. in the 100 Block of Willowdale Drive.

Upon arrival, police were able to apprehend a suspect at the scene. He has been identified as, Kevin Eugene Mack, age 42, also of Pennsylvania.

Brown was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead by Frederick Health Hospital staff.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Brown and Mack were in a relationship, indicating that this was not a random act of violence.

Mack has been formally charged with first and second-degree murder, in addition to related firearms offenses. He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Nicole Smith at nesmith@frederickmdpolice.org / 240-549-4562 or Detective Kyrie Yackovich at kyackovich@frederickmdpolice.org / 240-549-4450. You can also remain anonymous by calling 301-600-TIPS (8477).