Homicide investigation in Capitol Heights after man found dead; person of interest in custody

A man is dead in Prince George's County in what police are investigating as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a call for a pedestrian struck and found a man unresponsive on the ground.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say they are on establishing a motive in this case and that a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.