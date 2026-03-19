Suspect in beltway shooting spree remains jailed

The Brief Kendrick Lamont Savoy, 44, will remain in custody after waiving his bond hearing following his arrest in a Beltway-area shooting spree. He faces multiple charges, including five counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, and is accused of firing into a car carrying a couple and their infant. Savoy was arrested during a traffic stop in a vehicle linked to the shootings and is scheduled to return to court April 17.



The Maryland man who reportedly went on a shooting spree along the Beltway earlier this week will remain behind bars.

What we know:

44-year-old Kendrick Lamont Savoy went before a Prince George's County judge today in his first court appearance.

Savoy waived his bond hearing, meaning he will stay behind bars for now.

The backstory:

Savoy is charged with multiple charges including five counts of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and more.

He was arrested during a routine traffic stop, reportedly driving the same red colored Dodge Challenger seen on surveillance video in connection to the three shootings near the beltway Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Dig deeper:

Court documents indicate dash cam video captured the second shooting, where Savoy is accused of getting out of his car and firing shots into a car carrying a couple and their infant child.

Savoy has reportedly had several run-ins with the law, including serving time for an apparent carjacking.

"My understanding is he may have been on probation at the time of this incident. If that's the case we will certainly look at whether he violated his probation," said States Attorney Tara Jackson, Prince George's County.

FOX 5 has also learned records from Verizon wireless were requested and obtained as part of this investigation.

What's next:

Savoy makes his next court appearance on April 17 at 8:45am.