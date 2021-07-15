Suspect barricaded in building in southeast DC, police say

There is a large police presence in southeast DC Thursday evening as officers deal with a wanted subject they say is barricaded in a building.

Police say the man is barricaded in the 4900–5000 block of Benning Road between G Street and Hillside Road, SE.

The roads are blocked in both directions as police attempt to take the suspect into custody. He is wanted for several assaults, at least one of them being armed, officials say.

Drivers are encouraged to take Southern Ave, 46th St, E St. and watch for Metro Police directions as the street closures can change.

