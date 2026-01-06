Suspect in attempted bank robbery shot by police at Leesburg Walmart

The Brief Police located the suspect in an attempted Bank of America robbery in the parking lot of the Leesburg Walmart Tuesday morning. Authorities say the suspect exited the vehicle with a gun, prompting officers to fire. The suspect was taken to a hospital, and no deputies were injured.



Officials say the suspect of an attempted bank robbery was located in the parking lot of the Leesburg Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

At 11:39 a.m., Loudoun County Detectives, deputies, and special agents from the FBI located the suspect of an attempted robbery Monday at the Bank of America at Dulles Crossing. Officials approached the vehicle in the parking lot of the Leesburg Walmart.

The suspect got out of the vehicle with a gun, according to authorities.

Officials fired on the suspect. He was then taken to a local hospital.

No deputies were injured, per officials.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.