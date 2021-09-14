Suspect attacked employees, robbed same Fairfax 7-Eleven 4 times over summer: cops

article

Fairfax County police have arrested a man who attacked employees while robbing the same 7-Eleven occasion four times between July and September.

Police charged Ronald Hill Jr. – of no fixed address – with four counts of robbery.

Investigators say in each instance, Hill entered the store on Blake Lane in Fairfax and assaulted an employee before stealing cash and merchandise.

Falls Church police were investigating a robbery in their jurisdiction when they took Hill into custody.

He is currently jailed in Arlington.