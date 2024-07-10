Suspect arrested in an unsolved 2019 murder of a 16-year-old

A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in 2019.

The Metropolitan Police Department took custody of 25-year-old Pedro Alexander Joya Argueta, of Frederick, Maryland from the United States Marshals Service on Tuesday, July 9.

He was charged with first degree murder while armed-felony murder.

On April 27, 2019, at approximately 7:24 pm, officers responded to a wooded area near the 5200 block of Canal Road, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious teenaged male, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The decedent was identified as 16-year-old Eberson Guerra-Sanchez, of Frederick. MD.

This case remains under investigation.