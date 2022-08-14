Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County

A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.

According to police, Edds was operating a white center console boat that struck a wellcraft boat on the night of July 3 on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County.

Police say after the crash, Edds fled the scene.

A woman on board the wellcraft boat, Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, sustained injuries during the collision. She later died from her injuries. A man was also on board, but was not injured.

"Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," NRP Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said. "This is a tragic case, and we send our deepest sympathies to Laura Slattery's family. We hope this arrest brings them closure as they navigate this difficult time."

Following the tragedy, Slattery's family released photos and a statement to FOX 5:

"She was the most kind hearted, outgoing, and helpful person we knew. She was the life of every gathering. She was the glue of our family. She was a friend to everyone she met. She was a truly unique, amazing person. We would appreciate anyone with any information to come forward to help provide our family closure."

Police have charged Edds with negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally negligent manslaughter by vessel. They have not indicated when Edds is set to appear in court.