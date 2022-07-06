Woman dies after hit-and-run boat collision on Anne Arundel County river

Police are searching for a fatal hit-and-run boat driver that struck another boat on the Magothy River Monday night, killing a woman on board.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police says the suspect operating a white center console vessel struck a wellcraft boat around 10 p.m. on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County.

The vessel's operator fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek, Cape St. Claire, after the accident.

The female on board the wellcraft boat, Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, sustained injuries during the collision. She later died from her injuries. A man was also on board, but was not injured.

Police did recover a vessel and are still investigating at this time.

The family of Slattery released photos and a statement to FOX 5:

"She was the most kind hearted, outgoing, and helpful person we knew. She was the life of every gathering. She was the glue of our family. She was a friend to everyone she met. She was a truly unique, amazing person. We would appreciate anyone with any information to come forward to help provide our family closure."

The Maryland Natural Resources Police asks if anyone has information on the boat or the subjects operating it to please call 410-260-8888.