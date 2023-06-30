Suspect arrested after breaking window, assaulting victim at Northeast DC McDonalds: police

A suspect was arrested after assaulting a victim at a McDonald's in Northeast D.C., Metropolitan police say.

Police were called to the restaurant in the 400 block of Rhode Island Ave. just before 7 a.m. on June 30 for reports of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a witness who said the suspect broke into the restaurant, shattering a window at the front of the restaurant and then hit the victim in the face multiple times, causing a laceration.

The suspect was arrested and charged with simple assault, destruction of property and unlawful entry and was then transported to the Fifth District Station for processing.

A Twitter user posted a photo from the alleged incident. The suspect's name has not been released at this time.