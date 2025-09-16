Suspect charged with murder in deadly Fairfax shooting, victim identified

The Brief A deadly shooting happened on Fantasia Drive near Dranesville on Sept. 15. Muhammad Muzammil, 25, is charged with second-degree murder. Police are seeking more information and tips from the public.



A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he rammed the victim's vehicle with his own and then shot him multiple times. The suspect attempted to escape, but his vehicle became disabled, according to police.

What we know:

Fairfax County Police say a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.

At 5:03 a.m. on Sept. 15, officers responded to a shooting on Fantasia Drive. Irfan Syed, 45, was found with gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

Muhammad Muzammil, 25, was taken into custody after admitting to the shooting through a community member's call, according to Fairfax County police.

Detectives revealed that Muzammil rammed Syed's vehicle before shooting him multiple times. Muzammil's vehicle became disabled as he tried to escape, and a K-9 unit recovered the firearm used, police said.

Muzammil faces charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Ongoing questions for authorities

Police are still piecing together the events leading to the shooting and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Victim specialists are working with Syed's family to provide support and resources during this difficult time