Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Temple Hills road rage shooting, police say

A man has been arrested and charged in the fatal road rage shooting of a driver in Temple Hills, police said.

Polo Shaw, 33, of Upper Marlboro, is charged with first and second‑degree murder and related offenses in the killing of 39‑year‑old Darian Ragland of Brandywine.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Branch Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on April 10 and found Ragland shot inside his car. He died at the scene.

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Detectives say the preliminary investigation shows Shaw shot Ragland during a road rage incident. The two men did not know each other.

Shaw is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections. Police are asking anyone with information to call 301‑516‑2512.

Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Temple Hills road rage shooting (Prince George's County Police Department)