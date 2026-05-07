Suspect arrested after attempted abduction in Pentagon City

The Brief Police arrested 28-year-old Koby Berry after an attempted abduction inside a Pentagon City business. Investigators say Berry attacked a woman in a restroom, but she escaped and called for help. Berry was later found and taken into custody; he is being held without bond as the investigation continues.



A suspect is in custody after an attempted abduction inside a Pentagon City business, where police say a woman was attacked but managed to escape.

What we know:

Arlington County police arrested 28-year-old Koby Berry, who is listed as having no fixed address, in connection with the incident.

Berry is charged with attempted abduction with intent to defile and assault and battery. He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. on May 6, 2026, in the 1400 block of South Hayes Street.

Investigators say the victim was entering a bathroom inside a business when the suspect approached her, placed a hand over her mouth, and pushed her further inside.

The victim was able to break free, run out of the bathroom, and call for help.

After the suspect fled on foot, an employee called police and provided a description and direction of travel.

Officers later located Berry at Virginia Highlands Park, where he was taken into custody.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case or any past encounters with the suspect to contact Detective S. Yanda at 703-228-4244 or by email.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline.