Suspect arrested after abducting woman and exposing himself in Woodbridge

Police have arrested and charged a Woodbridge man for abducting a woman and exposed himself to her after offering her a ride in Prince William County.

Prince William County Police say they received a tip regarding the location of a vehicle matching the description previously released in connection to the suspect. Police responded to the area provided and located the reported vehicle and identified the owner who was determined to be the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Ricardio Antonio Chavarria Manjivar of Woodbridge, Virginia. Manjivar has been charged with abduction with intent to defile.

He is being held without bond.