Man abducted woman, exposed himself after offering her ride in Woodbridge: police

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly abducted a woman and exposed himself to her after offering her a ride in Prince William County.

Police say the incident happened on December 3 around 1:30 a.m. near Forestdale Avenue and Fullerton Road in Woodbridge when the 29-year-old woman, who was walking in the area, accepted a ride from the driver of a white sedan who pulled next to her.

Investigators say the woman voluntarily got into the suspect's vehicle, but he refused to let her out when she told him to stop.

The woman told police the suspect exposed himself to her and made inappropriate gestures before attempting to grab her. She made several more attempts to get out of the car before the driver eventually drove to her residence and let her go. She was not injured.

Prince William County Police released a sketch of the suspect described as a Hispanic male, between 40 and 49-years-old, with a thin build, bald, a slight goatee, and hairy arms and hands.

He was last seen wearing a black fitted cap, a green sweater, and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000.