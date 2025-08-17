Suspect armed with knife hid in Wawa women's restroom, climbed into victim's stall: police

article

The Brief An incident inside a women's bathroom at Wawa left a woman with a stab wound to her hand. Police say a man was waiting in the bathroom with a knife. He fled the scene, but was quickly apprehended by police.



A man is facing several charges, including assault and abduction, after a terrifying incident unfolded in a Wawa restroom in Virginia this weekend.

What we know:

Police say Austin Wayne Wilson hid inside a women's restroom in a Wawa on Plank Road in Spotsylvania early Saturday morning.

He is then accused of climbing over the victim's stall, threatening her with a knife, then trying to restrain her before her screams forced him to flee.

The victim suffered a knife wound to the hand, and was treated at a local hospital.

Wilson was quickly identified by community members and taken into custody.

What's next:

The suspect, who police say is in his 20s, is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on abduction, malicious wounding, obstruction of justice, assault and battery and obscene sexual display charges.