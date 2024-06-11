Suspect accused of killing Maryland parole agent to stay in jail

A man accused of killing a Maryland parole agent will stay in jail. Emanuel Sewell, who is charged with the murder of Agent Davis Martinez, waved his right to a bond hearing Monday.

Prosecutors say they intend to indict the suspect on a charge of first-degree murder, upgrading it from second degree. this was after they say they learned new information, including autopsy results for the victim.

FOX 5’s Lili Zheng says prosecutors said Martinez suffered multiple stab wounds, including in areas like his lungs and head. His body was found in Sewell’s Chevy Chase home wrapped in multiple plastic bags on the same day he was there for a home visit.

Union leaders say they have long expressed concerns over agents conducting visits solo.

Agent Davis Martinez (MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services)

Montgomery County leaders did not address specific correctional procedures after the hearing but did offer this perspective. "It is always a concern for us, because there are very dangerous situations," Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. "We were talking about the challenge of mental health in our community. There’s a lot of people who don’t want us to send mental health workers into these situations without a police officer. Well, there are reasons sometimes why you have dual responding teams and police officers who go into these dangerous situations."

A preliminary hearing for Sewell is scheduled for July 5.

