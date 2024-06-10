Maryland state corrections head announces interim appointments amid calls to resign

A number of interim appointments have been announced by the head of Maryland’s state corrections department amid calls to resign from a union representing correctional officers and parole agents.

In a statement from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, the agency confirmed the changes within the Division of Parole and Probation.

Effective immediately, Bobbie Jo Fockler will serve as the interim director of the Division of Parole and Probation. Shina Castain-Thompson will serve as the interim director of Administration, while Christopher King will serve as interim deputy director of Operations.

"Fockler, Castain-Thompson, and King will transition to their interim positions from roles served within the Department and bring an extensive wealth of knowledge to the Division of Parole and Probation. The Department will conduct a search to identify the best candidates to fill these important leadership roles. In the interim, new leadership has been appointed in an acting capacity. During this transition period, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of public safety and service. Further information will be provided as the search process progresses. We ask for the continued support and cooperation of our staff and the community as we navigate this transition," a statement to FOX 5 reads.

The shake-up in leadership comes after a parole agent was killed in Montgomery County while conducting a home visit. The body of Agent Davis Martinez, 33, was found in the Chevy Chase home of 54-year-old Emanuel Sewell on Friday, May 31. Sewell had been on mandatory release after serving 25 out of 29 years following his 1996 conviction of breaking into a Montgomery County home, where police say he raped and robbed a man. A bond hearing for Sewell is expected Monday afternoon related to Agent Martinez’s death.

Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Maryland Council 3, said the personnel moves were a "positive step forward" but added, more work needed to be done. Moran said for the past 14 months, the union has expressed concerns over agents doing home visits alone, among other safety issues.

"There’s more work to do in terms of ensuring they have a say in the process and additionally, that the Secretary Carolyn Scruggs is being held accountable. We do have concern that we had communicated with her for the past year and her office did not respond, or they do responded with a "We’ll look into it". There is no follow up. She was acutely aware of all of the issues our members faced," Moran said Monday.

Moran said the union has also been communicating with the office of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore about their concerns. Their last discussion about their concerns was on Friday, Moran said.

